Mark Howland
1958 - 2020
LIMA — Mark Howland, age 62 of Lima, passed Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Lima. He was born March 26, 1958, in Lima, Ohio. He was raised by Richard and Mary Joseph. Richard is deceased and Mary survives in Wapakoneta.

Mark was a truck driver with RAM Trucking. He was a history buff, enjoyed watching the History channel, and cheered on the Cleveland Browns, never losing faith in them. One of his favorite past times was playing cards with his friends and having a good time.

He is survived by his 2 daughters - Mindy (Phillip) Basil of Lima; Lynsey Howland of Lima; his former wife Roxanne Howland of Lima; 3 grandchildren - Caleb Smith, Keely Basil, and Damien Martinez; 2 brothers - Ralph Joseph of Lima; Barney Joseph of Wapakoneta; 2 sisters - Charolette Tippie of West Union, Ohio; and Toni Joseph of Lima.

He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
