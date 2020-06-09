Mark Pahl
1958 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Mark Allen Pahl, age 61 of Wapakoneta and formerly of Lima, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2:43 pm, in Lima Memorial Health System

Mark was born July 31, 1958 in Lima, OH, to Gary and Sharon (Sodders) Pahl who survive in Lima.

Also surviving are his daughter, Lindsey J. Pahl and his brother, Michael S. Pahl of Lima.

Mark had previously worked for Continental Can and American Aluminum. He was an enthusiastic collector of Oldsmobile Cutlass cars and parts, especially '69-'72 models. He collected CDs and loved his animals and gardening. He was a 1976 graduate of Lima Senior High School.

To honor Mark's way of living, there will be a private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry Gary and Sharon .
chuck gronas and Deb Gronas
Friend
