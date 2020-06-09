WAPAKONETA — Mark Allen Pahl, age 61 of Wapakoneta and formerly of Lima, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2:43 pm, in Lima Memorial Health System

Mark was born July 31, 1958 in Lima, OH, to Gary and Sharon (Sodders) Pahl who survive in Lima.

Also surviving are his daughter, Lindsey J. Pahl and his brother, Michael S. Pahl of Lima.

Mark had previously worked for Continental Can and American Aluminum. He was an enthusiastic collector of Oldsmobile Cutlass cars and parts, especially '69-'72 models. He collected CDs and loved his animals and gardening. He was a 1976 graduate of Lima Senior High School.

To honor Mark's way of living, there will be a private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.

