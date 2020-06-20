LIMA — Mark S. Reed, 46, of Lima, Ohio will always be remembered for his strength and courage. Unfortunately after suffering from Chronic Pain for 13 plus years, the pain became too difficult. He completed his journey here on earth unexpectedly at 6:30 am June 18, 2020 and is now forever at rest with the Lord.

He was born July 25, 1973 in Toledo to Herman and Ruth (Lopinski) Reed, his father survives in Toledo and his mother preceded him in death. Twenty-six years ago, on September 5, 1993 he and Tami Behrens were married and she survives in Lima along with 3 daughters Mickaylah (Bryce) Garber, Mickenzie Reed, and Madyson Reed; and a son Mason Reed. He is also survived by Brother, Herman (Christine) Reed of Maumee; Sister, Wendy (Matt) McCollum and Nephews, Ethan and Christopher McCollum of Toledo, Niece, Faith Behrens of West Unity, and many loving extended family and friends.

Early in his career, Mark was an EMT with Walker Ambulance Service in Toledo and after moving to Lima, worked as an Emergency Room Tech at St. Rita's Medical Center, and then as a Paramedic for Medcorp Ambulance Service. Mark's dream was fulfilled when he became a Firefighter/Paramedic and served as the chaplain for Shawnee Township Fire Department. Unfortunately he was forced to retire from the career he loved in 2007, after only 5 short years, due to injuries.

Mark was a big kid at heart. He enjoyed his occasional fishing trips with his dad and brother, drawing cartoons, watching superhero movies, building legos and collecting Transformer toys and coins. However Mark's biggest joy was his family and his dog Kizmet. Even when something as simple as sitting on the floor to play with his children caused him so much pain for days to come, he did it anyway to create the memories. Though his pain kept him from attending many of his kids events, he was their biggest fan. He always hid notes in their gear to wish them good luck and to remind them of how proud he was. He will be remembered for his sarcastic humor, kind heart and great hugs.

On Wednesday, June 24th the family will receive visitors at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL from Noon until 2:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating beginning at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Chronic Pain Association at www.theacpa.org/donate or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention www.donationline.com/charity/american-foundation-for-suicide-prevention Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com