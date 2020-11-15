OTTAWA — Mark A. Schmiedebusch, 67, of Ottawa died at 9:18 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born July 20, 1953 in Lima to the late Carl T. and Hildegarde (Sehlhorst). On July 15, 2000 he married Debra A. Reed and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2018.

He is survived by his fiance, Paula Rose of Ottawa; stepdaughter: Sarah (Adam) Klausing of Ottawa; 8 brothers and sisters: Dave (Barb) Schmiedebusch of Lima, Jeff (Hollis) Schmiedebusch of Tiffin, Linda June of Ottawa, Greg Schmiedebusch of Gahanna, Steve (Terri) Schmiedebusch of Ottawa, Ron (Kathy) Schmiedebusch of Ottawa, Carla (Duane) Tooman of Leipsic and Alan (Laura) Schmiedebusch of Canal Winchester; step grandchildren: Brandon Schmersal, Ayden Klausing and Harper Klausing; his Goddaughter: Courtney Waybright, his beloved dog, Riley and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister: Mary Kay Schmiedebusch and stepdaughter: Shari Wiseman.

Mark was a graduate of The Ohio St University and a retired insurance salesman, having started his own agency in 1981. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, a Fourth Degree member of the Ottawa K of C, formerly serving as Grand Knight. Mark was also a member of the Ottawa and Leipsic Eagles. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, bowling, umpiring baseball, softball and rooting for the Buckeyes and the Ottawa Glandorf Titans. He loved to travel, gamble at the casino, spend time with his close buddies, his family and making people laugh.

A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Service and rosary at 7:30 p.m. Due to regulations regarding the COVID 19, masks are required at the funeral home and church.

Memorials may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sts. Peter and Paul Building for the Future Campaign or the American Heart Association.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.