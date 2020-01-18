PLAINS, KANSAS — Mark A. Verhoff, age 66, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020, at the Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.

He was born May 25, 1953, at Lima, Ohio, the son of Virgil and Anita (Schroeder) Verhoff. As a young boy he attended elementary school at Saints Peter and Paul. He later graduated in 1971 for Pandora-Gilboa High School in Pandora, Ohio. After his graduation, he attended the Ohio State University, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science in 1975. While attending Ohio State University he was a member of the intercollegiate Judging Team. Shortly after his graduation, he moved to Dekalb, Illinois, and began his career in swine production, working for DEKALB from 1975-1980 in DeKalb, Illinois, 1980-1997, Plains, Kansas, Land O'Lakes from 1997-2006, Plains, 2006-2012 Texas Farms, Perryton, Texas, and April, 2012 to present Kansas Smith Farms, Plains.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 2979 for seventeen years, was a Fourth Degree member of Assembly 1302 for twenty-two years. He served two terms as mayor for the city of Plains from 1997-2004 and from 2013 to present. He was a member of the Seward County Community College Booster Club, the Liberal Beejays Booster Club. He was member of South West Fun Times Runners Club since 1990 and served as a board member from 2008-present, was in charge of the Kismet Little World's Fair Fun Run for thirty years, a founder of the Frosty 5K since the mid 2000's. He ran an average of 35-45 runs per year including races in Kansas, Oklahoma Panhandle, Texas and Colorado.

He is survived by two sisters, Margery (Michael) Sigley of Toledo, Ohio, and Lois (Rodney) Huffman of Cary, North Carolina; and three brothers, Don Verhoff of Ottawa, Ohio, Guy (Barbara Burkholder) Verhoff of Pandora, Ohio, and Glen Verhoff of Port Clinton, Ohio; seven nieces and nephews; fourteen great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass was held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Plains, Kansas. Local services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 where friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Interment will follow in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Ottawa.

The family would welcome memorials to the South West Fun Times Runners Club or St. Patrick Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.lovefuneralhome.com