CRIDERSVILLE — Mark A. Wohlgamuth, 55, passed away at 12:17 pm January 6, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was born September 18, 1964 in Lima to Tommy A. and Margaret L. (Gander) Wohlgamuth. His Father preceded him in death and his Mother survives in Cridersville.

Mark was a supervisor at Mobile Instruments in Bellefontaine.

Survivors include: a former Wife, Kerri L. Wohlgamuth of Belle Center; a Daughter, Taylor (Fiance' Austin Scott) Wohlgamuth of Wapakoneta, a Son, Skylar Wohlgamuth of DeGraff, a Daughter, Victoria, a Daughter, Elizabeth Wohlgamuth at home, a Son, J. T. Wohlgamuth at home; 2 Granddaughters, Isabella and Ariana; 2 Brothers, Chad W. (Marie) Wohlgamuth and Kip M. (Tess) Wohlgamuth both of Lima; a Sister, Tami L. (Rick) Sheriff of Lima.

Friends may call from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services Shawnee Chapel. Private family graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

