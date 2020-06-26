Markey Chukes
LIMA — Markey L. Chukes, age 49, passed away at 4:28 a.m. on June 23, 2020 at his residence in Lima.

He was born on February 9, 1971 in Lima, Ohio the son of K.C. and Rena (Worley) Chukes. Both of his parents preceded him in death. On May 10, 2008, Markey married Michelle E. (Bagley) Chukes and she survives.

Markey was well known for his barbering skills, starting his own business "Sharpcuts" over 20 years ago. He had an amazing and talented voice and loved to sing and perform with the group "Special Request." He was also widely known as the host of the "Markey Chukes Show", a social media platform to provide unfiltered information on current events, via politicians, community activists, and new business entrepreneurs in the Lima area. Markey also did his daily briefing from Walmart wherein he gave different insights and wisdom. Despite battling his illnesses, he showed great strength and courage and knowledge of how to live life to its fullest and to show love to his friends, family and community. Markey loved to cook and grill food and even more so enjoyed eating what he prepared as well as what others prepared. Markey greatly enjoyed being a member of Philippian Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, Michelle, Markey is survived by his daughter; Amiya Chukes of Columbus, two sons; David Fox and Christopher Fox both of Lima, his sister; Cornelia "Grace" Chukes of Lima, two special brothers; Aaron Houston and John Manley also of Lima, three grandchildren; Raelynn, Caleigha, and Camrynn all of Lima as well as special nieces and nephews; Myson Dunston, Jasmine Dukes, JaVonne Dukes and Amesha Reed and a host of other special family members.

Markey was also preceded in death by his grandparents; Woodrow Shelton, Lula Chukes, Ben Chukes, and Junior Worley.

Visitation will be held on June 29, 2020 from 12 Noon to 3pm, in the exhibit hall of the Lima Memorial Civic and Convention Center, Downtown Lima. A Funeral Service will follow at 3pm with Dr. B. Lamont Monford officiating. The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Chukes Family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Homes Facebook page.

As Markey would say, "Y'all have a good day, y'all be blessed, love one another…..PEACE !"



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

19 entries
June 27, 2020
Gracie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I taught at Washington McKinley while you and Markey were there. You are in my prayers.
Diana Heath
June 27, 2020
Gone but not forgotten a good friend r.i.paradise markey
Nissi jenkins
Friend
June 27, 2020
I met Markey over 30 years ago and i always admired his consistent and positive upbeat attitude which he freely shared with others. Continued prayers for the family and friends. ❤
Gwendolyn Scott
Friend
June 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. God bless❤
Danielle Henderson & Family
June 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Glenda Hill
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
I met Markey when he worked at Allen Acres and from that point on he has been like a big brother to me. He always wanted to see everyone doing their best. I'm gonna miss you Markey. I will forever love you my big brother.
Jennifer Commons
Friend
June 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always❤
Daphne Williams
Friend
June 27, 2020
Thru our our journey of the early years of working at the Hair Spa andyou created Sharp Cuts A life time of wonderful memories We send our prayers out to your daughter sister the Montforts chukes Houstonany other extended family or close friends that I may or may not know.oulove Stacey Marco and Jay The the Glenns.Rest easy until we meet again.
Stacey Simpson/ Marco. JayGlenn
Friend
June 27, 2020
MAY THE LORD BLESS THE CHUCKES FAMILY,MARKIE WAS A GREAT PERSON TO BE AROUND...STAY STRONG FAMILY...GOD BLESS
PATRICIA SMITH
Friend
June 27, 2020
Sending our heart felt prayers of confort . Keith & Sharonda Mott (cousin ) Pateron NJ
Sharonda Mott
Family
June 27, 2020
It was an honor to care for you, Markey. Thanks for showing me what living life to the fullest was all about! Now, enjoy your big trip to heaven!
Kim
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
Markie was one of the family, just like a Son to me, I loved him and he will be missed condolences to the rest of our family and all who cared for him especially Gracie

Linda Houston
Family
June 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Shannon Russell
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers to the whole entire family of Markey Chukes. May GOD give you ALL strength and peace as the days come and go.
CORA IRONS INGRAM
Friend
June 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Chukes family. Weve known Markey & Grace since the beginning. I very much enjoyed watching his show and his morning wisdom while in Walmart. No more pain, my friend. No more pain. God Bless and be strong, Grace and the rest of the family. Be strong, Amiya.

Tina Reed-Sessoms and Family
Tina Reed-Sessoms
Friend
June 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Irons
Friend
June 26, 2020
Rest In peace brother ❤
Jeannie Taylor
Friend
June 26, 2020
I always enjoyed Listening to The Markey Chukes Show. My Prayers and Condelences to the Family. May God Keep you in Perfect Peace.
Regina Miller
Regina Miller
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
Markey ,even though I didn't know you for a long time,but when we at the shop it was like I've known you for a longtime.You gave me strength and courage to get through anytime .See you friend on the other side.
Ann Bounds
Friend
