LIMA — Markey L. Chukes, age 49, passed away at 4:28 a.m. on June 23, 2020 at his residence in Lima.

He was born on February 9, 1971 in Lima, Ohio the son of K.C. and Rena (Worley) Chukes. Both of his parents preceded him in death. On May 10, 2008, Markey married Michelle E. (Bagley) Chukes and she survives.

Markey was well known for his barbering skills, starting his own business "Sharpcuts" over 20 years ago. He had an amazing and talented voice and loved to sing and perform with the group "Special Request." He was also widely known as the host of the "Markey Chukes Show", a social media platform to provide unfiltered information on current events, via politicians, community activists, and new business entrepreneurs in the Lima area. Markey also did his daily briefing from Walmart wherein he gave different insights and wisdom. Despite battling his illnesses, he showed great strength and courage and knowledge of how to live life to its fullest and to show love to his friends, family and community. Markey loved to cook and grill food and even more so enjoyed eating what he prepared as well as what others prepared. Markey greatly enjoyed being a member of Philippian Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, Michelle, Markey is survived by his daughter; Amiya Chukes of Columbus, two sons; David Fox and Christopher Fox both of Lima, his sister; Cornelia "Grace" Chukes of Lima, two special brothers; Aaron Houston and John Manley also of Lima, three grandchildren; Raelynn, Caleigha, and Camrynn all of Lima as well as special nieces and nephews; Myson Dunston, Jasmine Dukes, JaVonne Dukes and Amesha Reed and a host of other special family members.

Markey was also preceded in death by his grandparents; Woodrow Shelton, Lula Chukes, Ben Chukes, and Junior Worley.

Visitation will be held on June 29, 2020 from 12 Noon to 3pm, in the exhibit hall of the Lima Memorial Civic and Convention Center, Downtown Lima. A Funeral Service will follow at 3pm with Dr. B. Lamont Monford officiating. The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Chukes Family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Homes Facebook page.

As Markey would say, "Y'all have a good day, y'all be blessed, love one another…..PEACE !"