WEST LEIPSIC — Marla D. Chamberlin, 65, of West Leipsic passed away as a result of a house fire Monday, January 28, 2019 at her home in West Leipsic. Marla was born August 30, 1953 in Lima to the late Patrick F. and Evelyn L. (McClish) Kuhbander. Her step-mother was Margaret Kuhbander. On August 28, 1976 she married David L. "Butch" Chamberlin, Sr. who also perished in the fire.

Survivors include three children: Erin (Roger Schnipke) Chamberlin of Leipsic, Toby (Sophia) Chamberlin of West Leipsic and David (Angela) Chamberlin of Pandora; three stepchildren: Donnie (Tracy) Chamberlin of Lima, Angie Chamberlin of Cridersville and Tammie (Tommy) Stuber of Cridersville; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren on-the-way; a sister Colletta Cunningham of Leipsic; two sisters-in-law: Kathy Kuhbander of Ottawa and Vickie Rummel of Sugar Grove, West Virginia.

She was also preceded in death by a stepson, Rob Chamberlin; a brother, Greg Kuhbander; half brother, Rodney Rummel and a brother-in-law, Vern Cunningham.

Marla was a homemaker. She was an avid reader, loved to walk, do puzzle books, and playing games on her Kindle. She adored her time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Funeral service will begin 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at LOVE HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, LEIPSIC with Pastor Tim Hauenstein officiating. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Leipsic. Visitation will be Friday, March 15th, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for funeral expenses.

