LIMA — Mrs. Marleena Denise Morgan, age 60, passed from this life on April 23, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on January 8, 1960 to William Keith, Sr. and Cynthia White; both parents preceded her in death.

On October 26, 2000 she was united in holy matrimony to Lawrence W. Morgan, Jr, he survives in Lima.

Marleena worked as a Correctional Officer at Allen County Correctional Facility. She was a member of Gods House Church.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Timothy L. Watson and Terrence Smith both of Lima. A daughter Tosha Watson of Lima. 3 step-sons; Demetrius Pinn and Lawrence W. Morgan, III, both of Lima and Jason Morgan of Delphos, OH. A stepdaughter; Sheryl D. Early of Dallas, TX. 6 grandchildren, 16 step-grandchildren. 4 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. A brother; William Keith, Jr. of Lima and a sister; Ruthann Durr (Roland) of Lima.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the MORGAN Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com