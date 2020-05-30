AIKEN, SC — Mr. Marlen C. "Sam" Sherrard, 88, passed away Saturday morning, May 23, 2020. He was born in Continental, OH, to the late Charles Sherrard and Lucille Kirkendall Sherrard (Hiltner). After graduating from Continental High School, he served four years in the US Navy. He was an AT&T man, starting his career as a Technician in Toledo, OH in 1954, and retiring as a Network Engineer in Bedminster, NJ in 1984, with stints in Cincinnati, OH and New York, NY in between. He was introduced by his Aunt Margaret to a cute telephone operator named Caroline Gleason whom he married in 1954 and with whom he had four children. A loving and dedicated father, Cub Scout Leader, baseball coach and Little League President, he devoted his life to helping his kids and grandkids any way he could. He was gifted with a beautiful voice and in his younger days, he loved to sing barbershop music and sang in the choir at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, NJ, where he attended with his family. He was a jack of all trades who could do anything, fix anything, build anything, and even opened up his own handyman business during his retirement called Handy Sammy. He and his Sweet Caroline loved their retirement together traveling the world: Greece, Rome, Alaska, Hawaii, and many places in between. But Ohio was always home, and they loved their summers in Ohio with their siblings and cousins. Quick-witted, he was always ready with a joke, and Caroline kept right up with him, and man, could they dance! No one could polka like Sam and Caroline! He is survived by his sons, Michael C. (Susan) Sherrard of Atlanta, GA, Mark C. Sherrard of Greeneville, TN and Matthew C. (Denise) Sherrard of Aiken, SC; daughter, Marla C. (Keith) Brown of Harmony Township, NJ; 31 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and his beloved cousin, Dick Kirkendall, whom he loved like a brother. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Caroline Sherrard, his sister Nondys Dunlap; his brother Terry Sherrard, and his cherished granddaughter Bonnie Caroline Sherrard. The Funeral will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1PM at Saint Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken SC, with Father Gregory Wilson officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Vaughnsville Cemetery, 15356-15420 Old State Highway 12, Columbus Grove, OH 45830. SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC 29803.



