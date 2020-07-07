1/1
Marlene Clemons
1961 - 2020
LIMA — Marlene Kay Clemons, age 59, lost her long battle with cancer on July 4th. She was surrounded by her children and a close friend when she passed away. Marlene was born in Lima on June 28, 1961.

Marlene was an avid fan of motorcycle races. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, toy runs, karaoke, cooking and crafts. Marlene never met a stranger in her lifetime, nor will she ever be forgotten by anyone who knew her.

Survivors include her children: Tony Waltermeyer, Justin (Heather) Herron, Dustin Herron, Laura Herron, Jennifer Reed, and Brittany Clemons. She is also leaving behind her grandchildren which she adored - twins Logan and Lilly. She is survived by her siblings: Chad Clemons Jr, Darlene (Don) Garin, Willard (Cindy) Clemons and many nieces and nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents Chad Clemons Sr and Connie (Stemen) Clemons and her sister-in-law, Tonya Clemons.

A carry-in Memorial gathering was held at the Lima American Legion on Tuesday, July 7, at 6:00 pm.

Marlene leaves behind family and friends who will deeply miss her kind and loving spirit.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial Gathering
06:00 PM
American Legion
