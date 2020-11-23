1/1
Marlene Devasher
DELPHOS — Marlene J. Devasher, 85, of Delphos, left to be with the Lord and passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday November 22, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos. She was born August 30, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Ray G. and Myrtle M. (Seitz) Thomas, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Guy Devasher, who preceded her in death on July 7, 2007.

Marlene is survived by a step-daughter, Kathy Hensley of Lima; a granddaughter, Jessica (Logan) Kirkendall of Toledo, great-grandson, Beau Logan Kirkendall; a brother-in-law, Don Vandemark of Gomer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Wendell Thomas, and a sister Betty Vandemark.

Marlene had worked as a PBX Support Operator for City Loan. She was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and loved to go bike riding. One of her dearest things in life was her cat "Millie".

Marlene stood as the perfect example of what it meant to be a Godly woman. She was selfless, caring, loving, joyous, and had a kind spirit. She loved her family more than anything and always put their needs before her own. She loved spending time with her great-grandson and watching him grow. She enjoyed spending time outdoors planting flowers and tomatoes. Guy and Marlene was a perfect match for one another. They spent a lot their lives fishing, boating, and camping.Marlene's light is shining on us, embracing our weeping hearts but her love lasts forever.

A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, 3000 E. Harding Hwy. Her nephew, Russell Thomas, will be officiating. Burial of ashes will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net. Arrangements were entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, Delphos.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
