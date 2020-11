BUCKLAND — Marlyn June Martz, 89, died at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Auglaize Acres in Wapakoneta.

Funeral services will begin 11 a.m. Saturday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Visitation for immune compromised will be 2 to 3 p.m. today and for others from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.