LIMA — Marsha M. Bradford, age 72, passed away November 15, 2019, at 1:00 am, at the Meadows of Delphos. Marsha was born December 12, 1946, in Salem, IL, to Russell A. and June H. (Burns) Williams who preceded her in death.

Marsha was a 1965 graduate of Lima Senior High School. She had worked with the Lima State Hospital for more than 20 years. She then worked as a dispatcher with Schneider Trucking Co. from which she retired in 2007. Marsha had been attending Immanuel United Methodist Church in Elida. She also was a member of the Eagles Aerie # 370. Some of her interests included; crocheting, playing purse bingo, being an avid pet lover and an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and vacationing with her sister or as many would refer to them as "Thelma and Louise". Above all else, family was the most important thing in her life. She will be remembered as a being a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great aunt.

Marsha is survived by her 2 sons: David Bradford of Ft. Wayne, IN and Craig (Traci) Bradford of Lima, OH, a sister, Vickie R.Vasquez of Lima, OH, 3 grandchildren: Theresa, Logan and Jaxson Bradford, a great granddaughter, Lilian Bradford, her previous spouse, Danny (Jean) Bradford of Cairo, OH.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Brock. Burial will be in Memorial Park following the service.

Friends may call on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and then again one hour prior to the service on Tuesday all at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs or CHP Home Care and Hospice @ 1500 East Fifth St., Delphos, OH 45833. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.