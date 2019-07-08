COLUMBUS — Marsha Eileen Howard, born October 7, 1947, passed July 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel Solomon Howard and Anna Elizabeth (White) Howard and brother Ronald Keith Howard. She is survived by her two children, Antwan R. Smith (son) and LaShea L. Smith (daughter) and grandson Aaron R. Smith. She is also survived by Craig Howard (brother) and Barrie Howard (sister), nephew Jae and niece Briana. She graduated from Lima Senior High School, Electronic Computer Programming Institute (ECPI), and attended The Ohio State University. She was employed by the Lima Allen County Action Commission (LACAC)-Headstart Division, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation (BVR), and the State of Ohio Lima Correctional Institution and the Lima-Allen County Oakwood Facility. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2pm until time of memorial service at 4pm. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.