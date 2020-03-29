Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELIDA — Marsha Ann Jackson, 64 of Elida, passed away on March 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Marsha was born August 11, 1955, in Toledo, OH, to Eugene 'Jake' and Lillian (Miller) Huffer, who preceded her in death. On May 28, 1977, she married Ronald Jackson who survives her in Elida. Marsha was a 1973 graduate of Elida High School. She was the 1st female president of EHS Student Council, and was a 4-year member of both the Elida Girls Athletic Association, and the Elida band. Marsha was the All Sports Queen in 1972-73. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and later earned her Master's Degree from University of Dayton. She began the first 2 years of her teaching career at Spencerville, then continued her career at Elida Local Schools for 33 years until she retired in 2012. While teaching at Elida, she helped develop and co-taught the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. program. Marsha was a devout member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed giving back to the community. She was passionate about sports, exercising, and walking with her dog, Jake. Marsha enjoyed tutoring at UNOH after retirement, traveling the world and spending time with her beloved family and friends. In addition to her husband, Marsha is survived by her daughter, Jenna (Mike) Parente; son, JJ (Amy) Jackson; grandchildren, Miles, Aubree and Jacoby; brother, Michael (Patty) Huffer; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Joe) Belinske and Janice (Dale) Schroyer; and numerous nieces and nephews. A big thanks to all Marsha's health care providers, especially St. Rita's Hospice. Also, a huge thanks to those that provided love, prayers and support to Marsha and family through this most difficult time. Marsha will be remembered for the vast number of lives she touched through teaching, volunteering and continuously giving back to the community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to 'The Jackson Scholarship Fund' in her memory and in Ron's honor (4380 Sunnydale St., Elida, OH 45807). Due to COVID-19, the grief we feel today will be expressed through words and photos and when our world is safe to travel, we will come together for a celebration of Marsha's Life. Online condolences may be given at www.chiles-lamanfh.com <http://www.chiles-lamanfh.com/>.

