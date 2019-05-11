LIMA — Marshall Forrest Reehling, 86, of Lima, passed away peacefully at 1:49 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center with his wife Sharree at his side, following a short illness.

He was born August 4, 1932, in Indianapolis, IN, a son of the late Marshall Ford and Leah A. (Hart) Reehling, whom preceded him in death. On October 29, 2005 he married Sharree Kay (Goetz) Brenneman, who survives, along with his five children from a previous marriage, Christine (Eric) Weller, Marshall Fred Reehling, Cindy Reehling, Dania Nussbaumer and Elizabeth (Kurt) Gunning and his brother Ronald (Dotty) Reehling. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Kyle Gunning, Patrick Marron, Wes Gunning, Kate (Joe) Campitelli, & Kacy Nussbaumer; one great-grandson; Max Campitelli. He was also preceded in death by his brother Phillip (Sandy) Reehling.

Forrest grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana and during his junior & senior years at Broad Ripple High School, he was one of the pitchers for their baseball team. He won 11 games in his junior year and pitched the All City-League game for the win! Graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1950; graduated from Butler University with a Bachelor of Science in 1954, and was the President of his Sigma Chi Fraternity in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Since he had completed his ROTC training at Butler University; he was commissioned an officer in the United States Air Force, and served as the Bass Petroleum Officer at Dreux Air Base in France.

He started his career after military service was with Marathon Oil Company, in sales & marketing for eight years. Then joined Westinghouse Corporation - Econo-Car International Division, for eight years, worked with 300 licensees in the U.S. and Canada for the Daytona Beach based company.

In the 1977 he began a new career for University of Northwestern Ohio as an Admissions Representative for the Automotive Division. He relocated to Florida to work for Southwestern Academy, and then Columbia School of Broadcasting, Hollywood, CA – Director of Marketing.

In the late 1990's Forrest retired and moved to Sedona, AZ. There he worked part-time for Cedars Resort and at Poco Diablo Resort, as their golf director of weekly golf outings. It was there that Forrest made two holes-in-one; September 24, 2002 & November 23, 2004. He volunteered at Sedona Chamber of Commerce and in 1998 joined St. John Vinnery Catholic Church in Sedona, AZ. He served as treasurer of Knights of Columbus and received his honor of a Fourth Degree in Cottonwood, AZ. He was treasurer of St.

Vincent DePaul and was involved with the Cursillos Movement and DeColores National Ministries. He also traveled on a memorable trip to the Holy Lands.

Relocating for the last time he moved to Lima, to marry Sharree and still worked part-time at the Blue Caboose Tourism Information Center and P & G as a security guard; finally retiring at 80 years old. Sharree and Forrest traveled and enjoyed their life together; until the last five years when Forrest was diagnosed with Dementia; along with caregivers and Sharree; Forrest was able to live at home until his passing. What a wonderful blessing!

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at St. John the

Evangelist Catholic Church, in Delphos on Thursday, May 16; followed with a Mass of Christian Burial conducted at 11:00 AM with Father Scott Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery near Delphos with Military rites. Arrangements are being completed by the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, condolences may be sent to [email protected]