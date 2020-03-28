WAYNESFIELD — Martha Pauline Bingham, age 83 of Waynesfield, passed at 2:40 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at ElmCroft, Lima. She was born January 2, 1937 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Alva D. and Olivia F. Kershner Kuehl. On August 17, 1957 she married George M. Bingham who died December 7, 2008.

Martha graduated in 1955 from St. John's Catholic School, Lima. Mrs. Bingham was a 1984 LPN graduate from Apollo and had retired from St. Rita's Medical Center. She was a member of the St. John The Evangelist Church, Lima and the alter rosary society. She was belonged the V.F.W. Post 1275 auxilary, the Licensed Practical Nurse Association of Ohio, and the Red Hat Society.

Survivors include 3 sons - John Michael (Jennifer) Bingham of Lafayette, OH; Matthew Joseph Bingham of FL; Peter Adam Bingham of NE; 2 daughters - Olivia Marie Bingham of Elida and Lucinda Therese (Dale) Werling of Danville, IN; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a sister - Anna M. Brooks of Lima; a sister-in-law - Mary Jean Kuehl of St. Marys.

She was preceded in death by an infant son - Daniel Lee Bingham; 1 grandchild; 3 brothers - Robert L. Kuehl; William Kuehl; John A. Kuehl; and 1 sister - Kathryn Keel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are Bayliff & Son Funeral Home.