ST. MARYS — Martha J. Cisco, age 81, of St. Marys, Ohio, passed away at The James Cancer Center at OSU, Columbus, Ohio on November 6, 2019, at 10:36 am. She was born September 2, 1938, in Stockdale, Ohio to the late Lester and Vivian Louise (Hughs) Howerton. She married Galen Cisco on December 1, 1957, and he survives at their residence.

Martha was blessed with two sons and her adoring family who survive: Chip Cisco, New Bremen, and Jeff Cisco, Mt Pleasant, SC; two sisters, Vivian (Gary) Adams, Waverly, Ohio, and Patricia Howerton, Bidwell, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nikki, Rachael, Mike, Brian, and Drew; and six great-grandchildren, Brody, Griffin, Hudson, Ella, Wyatt, and Hayes.

Martha was a 1956 graduate of Waverly High School in Waverly, Ohio. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys.

Martha was a proud mother, outstanding grandmother and wonderful wife! She adored being with her sisters and friends of which she had many. She always carried a confident and positive attitude that was tremendously contagious. Martha consistently deepened relationships with her personality and stylish ways. Her great smile was always welcomed, driven by her beautiful blue eyes. We will forever carry her memory in all of our hearts.

Martha had an unwavering faith in God. Her firm belief in God and her devotion to her family supported her in her struggle through illness and ultimately gave her peace. Through this faith, her family finds comfort and peace that she is embraced in the arms of the Lord.

Memorial services will begin at 3:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys, with Rev. Rhonda Hainer, officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Mary, OH.

The family gratefully declines flowers, but donations can go to the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer – The James in Martha's honor or The Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center –James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

Checks can be made payable to "The James" with "Martha Cisco" in the memo line and sent directly to:

OSUCCC-James Development

P.O. Box 183112

660 Ackerman Rd

Columbus, OH 43218-3112

Or by visiting : https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=WA&Fund=313663

The family has entrusted Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys with Martha's arrangements.

Please leave a condolences, prayers, and memories to the family at www.ciscofuneralhome.com.