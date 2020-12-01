1/1
Martha Countryman
LIMA — Martha "Jane" Countryman, 86, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. Martha was born on November 19, 1934 to the late Ralph and Martha E. (Hoover) Countryman.

Martha was a 1952 graduate of Lafayette Jackson High School. She attended Ohio Northern University and has a two year degree in Business Administration from Bliss College. Martha also studied at Otterbein College and attended a division in Business Management at Ohio State University.

Martha worked for many years at Standard Oil Company, Shell Oil Company, and later at CSS Publishing Company of Lima.

Martha was preceded in death by her beloved dog "Bows."

Martha is survived by a cousin, Nancy Cotter of Michigan, as well as her close friends: Mike, Brooke, Carol, Janet, Norma, Mary, and Edie.

Martha enjoyed music, both vocal and instrumental. She was a former member of the Columbus Symphony and enjoyed the theater as well. Martha volunteered for hospitals, 4-H, and the YMCA.

Private graveside services will be held at Shawnee Township Cemetery in Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made of the donors choice in Martha's name.



Published in The Lima News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
