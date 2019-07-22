LIMA — Martha Ford, 74, passed away at 7:45 p.m. July 20, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Martha was born January 12, 1945 in Tiptop, KY to Lurman and Fannie (Mullins) Cole who preceded her in death. On October 14, 1963 she married Robert "Bob" Ford who survives.

Martha was a teacher aide at Marimor for many years. Prior to that, she had worked for many years at Clyde Evans Markets. She was a member of the Eagles and the Moose. She enjoyed family camping, going to the casino, cooking, sewing, crossword puzzles and Facebook. She was also a lifelong doll collector.

Along with her husband, survivors include sons John (Jeri) Ford of Atlanta, GA and Jamie (Wendy) Ford of St. Louis, MO, daughter Kimberly Kohrn of Lima, OH, brothers Leonard (Ellen) Cole of Lima, OH, Keonard Cole of Paris, KY, and Ralph Cole of Lima, OH, sisters Evalee Stoke of LA, Dorothy Moore of Lima, OH, Cora (Ross) Collins of Lima, OH, and Kathleen Dotson of Lima, OH, grandchildren Misty (Joseph) Lance, Brandon Shrider, and Ashley Politte, great-grandchildren Cole Robert Lance and Makenna J. Leach, and lifelong friends Charlie (Tiss) Adkins and Jessica (Dan) Jones.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. July 25, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services - Shawnee Chapel, Rev. Arnold Wright to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from noon to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Autoimmune Related Disease Asssociation, Inc.

