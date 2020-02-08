OTTAWA — Martha H. Kruse Schroeder Fuller, 99, of Ottawa and formerly of Wauseon, died at 6:15 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born March 17, 1920 in Ottawa to the late Ben and Elida (Klausing) Kruse. In 1940 she married Sixtus "Bill" Schroeder and he died in 1986. In 1988 she married Keith Fuller and he died in 2008.

Surviving is a daughter: Marlene (Jim) Weber of Florida; a brother: Leonard (Ruth) Kruse of Ottawa, many nieces and nephews, three brother in laws: Stephen Schroeder of Ottawa, August Schroeder of Ottawa and Joe Fuerst of Columbus Grove; and a half sister: Margaret Palte of Lakeview.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son and siblings: Mildred (Isidore) Goedde, Betty (Richard) Stiles, Bill (Jane) Kruse, Rita (Mack) Erford.

Martha was a homemaker. She and her husband Sixtus enjoyed many winters in Brownsville, TX. She also enjoyed shuffleboard during the day and dancing in the evenings. She and her husband Keith enjoyed polka dances and they were members of the Ohio Polka Boosters. They also sold produce. Martha was an avid card player

A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 11:00 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak and Deacon Jim Rump officiating. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM Tuesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made for Masses.

Condolences may be expressed at: lovefuneralhome.com