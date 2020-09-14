1/1
Martha Hadding
LIMA — Martha Delia Hadding 85, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at home with her daughter by her side.

Martha was born on August 3, 1935, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Lloyd and Pearl (Beam) Haviland. On April 30, 1955 she married Sherman E. Hadding who preceded her in death on September 27, 2011 after 56 years of marriage.

Martha graduated from Lafayette High School in 1953 and was a homemaker.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed taking family vacations.

She is survived by her son, Richard "Rick" Hadding of Lima, OH; daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Hadding of Woodstock, GA; three grandsons: Nick, Ryan and Cody Hadding; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister and brother-in-law, Mary & Bob Fruchey; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Betty Haviland; brother, Earl McMillan; sister and brother-in-law, Alice & Kenneth Winegardner.

The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18th at the funeral home. Rev. Renee Caskie will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
