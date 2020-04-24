HARROD — Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Jolliff, age 96, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:32 PM at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

Betty was born on July 24, 1923 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Jacob Peter and Lois Esther (Grant) Staley. On October 6, 1943 Betty married Donald Ray Jolliff and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1963.

Betty was a homemaker and previously worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of the County Line Church of the Brethren, Harrod and was a member of the Women's Fellowship at the church. She attended the Lima School of Practical Nursing. Betty was a member of the Jackson Township Homemakers Club.

Betty is survived by her three daughters: Sharon (Tom) Friesner of LaFayette, Dorcas (Dale) Rapp of Kenton and Mary Jane (Jay) Meyer of Bellefontaine; twelve grandchildren: Tim (Merideth Crumrine) Friesner, Ted (Kristy) Friesner, Elizabeth (Mark) Wilson, Steven (Jessica) Friesner, Keith (Jennifer) Friesner, Tabitha (Isaac) Houser, Joel (Diane) Rapp, Erica (Caspar) Agyeman-Duah, Sara (Justin) Saul, Eva (Aaron) Brown, Anna (Adam) Cronkleton, Daniel (Lani) Meyer; thirty-three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers: Hershel Staley and Willis "Bill" Staley; five sisters: Infant Drucilla Staley, Mildred Staley, Mary Early, Doris Staley, and Wilma Hope Drinkworth.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Rev. Steve Hess officiating. Burial will be in LaFayette Cemetery, LaFayette, Ohio. A memorial service for Betty will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the County Line Church of the Brethren, Harrod and/or LaFayette-Jackson Fire & Rescue. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.