HURON, OH. — Martha J. "Marty" (Pepple) Koenig, 88 of Huron, OH and previously of Spencerville, OH died 11:10 pm Thursday, August 27 in Stein Hospice, Sandusky.

She was born April 14, 1932, in Lima, OH the daughter of Clayton C. Pepple and Louise E. (Lombardy) Pepple. On December 6, 1952 she married James G. Koenig who preceded her in death June 30, 2019.

She is survived by her son Randy Koenig of Rockford and daughters Jamie (William) King of Huron and Suzette Koenig of Columbus. Grandchildren Jonathan (Ana Freytag) Koenig, Angela (William) Farler, Janelle (David Kinney) King, Jessalyn (Jamie) Kyriakedes, Andrea King, and Tanisha (Matthew Whitney) Agler. Great-grandchildren James Koenig, William Kyriakedes, Sebastian and Madison Koenig-Boaz, Matisyalee Koenig-Farler and Isabella Whitney. Sister-in-law Suzy Pepple.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings Elizabeth "Betty" Zimmerman, Hanna Pepple and Clayton C. "Bud" Pepple.

Martha retired from St. Rita's Medical Center and was co-owner of Ohio Electro Polishing, Venedocia, OH with her husband. She was a member of Westside United Methodist Church, Lima. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling with her husband in their motor home and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5 at Westside United Methodist Church, Lima. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deb's Dogs of Lima, OH the Humane Society of Erie County, OH or Stein Hospice Sandusky, OH.