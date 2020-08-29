1/1
Martha Koenig
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HURON, OH. — Martha J. "Marty" (Pepple) Koenig, 88 of Huron, OH and previously of Spencerville, OH died 11:10 pm Thursday, August 27 in Stein Hospice, Sandusky.

She was born April 14, 1932, in Lima, OH the daughter of Clayton C. Pepple and Louise E. (Lombardy) Pepple. On December 6, 1952 she married James G. Koenig who preceded her in death June 30, 2019.

She is survived by her son Randy Koenig of Rockford and daughters Jamie (William) King of Huron and Suzette Koenig of Columbus. Grandchildren Jonathan (Ana Freytag) Koenig, Angela (William) Farler, Janelle (David Kinney) King, Jessalyn (Jamie) Kyriakedes, Andrea King, and Tanisha (Matthew Whitney) Agler. Great-grandchildren James Koenig, William Kyriakedes, Sebastian and Madison Koenig-Boaz, Matisyalee Koenig-Farler and Isabella Whitney. Sister-in-law Suzy Pepple.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings Elizabeth "Betty" Zimmerman, Hanna Pepple and Clayton C. "Bud" Pepple.

Martha retired from St. Rita's Medical Center and was co-owner of Ohio Electro Polishing, Venedocia, OH with her husband. She was a member of Westside United Methodist Church, Lima. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling with her husband in their motor home and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5 at Westside United Methodist Church, Lima. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deb's Dogs of Lima, OH the Humane Society of Erie County, OH or Stein Hospice Sandusky, OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Westside United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved