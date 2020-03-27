LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Martha L. Jones, 101, of Liberty Township, passed away Wednesday evening at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on March 23,1919, in Berne, Indiana the daughter of the late Robert and Louise (Mathys) Gerber, Sr. On October 27, 1946, she married Daniel Clyde Jones who also preceded her in death on August 19, 1999.

Martha is survived by her three children, Gary D. (Sue) Jones of Fort Wayne, John Michael (Becky) Jones of Delphos, and Mary A. Boroff of Ohio City; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Barbara Jean; four brothers, Rev. Otto R. Gerber, Robert Gerber, Jr., Herman Gerber, and Rev. John A. Gerber; three sisters, Bertha Stauffer, Ella Scare and Lillie Stalder; and a son-in-law, Daniel Boroff.

Martha had attended International Business College in Fort Wayne. She was a member of the Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church and the Wren Garden Club.

Due to the current health crisis, a private service for the immediate family will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, followed by interment at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.