Martha Miller
1928 - 2020
ELIDA — Miller, Martha Leona, youngest daughter of the late Lewis W. and Amelia (Bowman) King was born November 1, 1928. She departed this life at her home on August 18, 2020.

Mother suffered the afflictions of dementia and was blessed with many loving caregivers. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert, 1 son R. Eugene, 3 daughters, Carolyn (Don) Wilcox, Pat (Gary) Brubaker, and Gloria (Darryl) Denlinger, 14 grandchildren, and 58 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Wayne Lewis, a daughter-in-law Marcia Miller, and a great-grandson Jacob Bowman.

The family will be having a private family service at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Following this service there will a public graveside service at the Ash Grove Cemetery in Elida on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12 noon. Officiating the service will be the Old German Baptist Church Home Brethren.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-5 pm and then again from 5-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. The family will only be present during the 5-8 pm calling hours. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. In following with the governor's mandates in regards to the Covid-19 virus, family and friends attending services and visitations are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
