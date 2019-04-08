NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Martha "Marty" Ellen (Dean) Miner, 96, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. She was a long time resident of Cridersville, Ohio.

Marty was originally from Xenia, Ohio and raised on the historic Dean family farm until moving to Cridersville, Ohio. She lived many years of her life near her son, Dean Miner and his family in Chuluota, Florida.

She will be fondly remembered for her fun-loving spirit, her happy demeanor and adventurous soul! Marty enjoyed a full life around her family and friends with interests in many hobbies including motorcycling, roller skating, fishing, bowling, crafting, collecting, painting and needle point crafts.

She was preceded in death by her first spouse, Alfred Hay, second spouse, Lynn "Jid" Miner and stepson, Gary Miner or Flower Mound, Texas.

Survivors include Dean S. Miner of Chuluota, FL and George W. hay of Charlotte NC as well as 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Cremation and a small private family memorial are planned.