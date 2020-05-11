Martha Moore
LIMA — Martha J. 'Martie' Moore, age 92 of Lima, passed at 8:07 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence with her daughter by her side. She was born January 30, 1928 in Spencerville, Ohio to the late Fred and Ada Keis Hindenlang. Mrs. Moore was a homemaker, collected angels, loved animals; especially dogs, and was an avid fisherman. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxilary #96 of Lima, and a member of the Hicksville V.F.W. Auxilary. She is survived by her daughter - Marcie J. PHillips of Lima; a granddaughter - Deana J. Roberts of Lima; a great grandson Max Theodore Line; special niece and nephews - Steve Hindenlang of Lakeview; Fred Hindenlang of Wapakoneta; and Jane Hindenlang of Zenia; plus many other nieces and nephews, and special friends Janice and Gary Sawmiller of Wapakoneta. Private graveside services will be held in Spencerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs or the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Published in The Lima News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
