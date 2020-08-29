LIMA — Martha Jane Raesky, age 89, passed away at 7:46 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her daughter's home in Lima.

Martha was born on January 3, 1931, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Roy and Josephine (Bueller) Howell. On January 31, 1953, she married her love, John Raesky who preceded her in death on January 29, 2012.

Martha was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Lima where she volunteered in the kitchen and cafeteria for over 50 years. She also had worked as a waitress at the Milano Club and was a owner/operator of Kris-Mar Beauty Salon. She loved gardening and her wonderful grandkids.

She is survived by a son, Mark (Robin) Raesky; daughter Kristen (Kenneth Johnston) Reynolds; and grandchildren: Heather (Perry) Beko, Nicholas (Morgan) Reynolds and Jacob Raesky.

In addition to her husband and parents, Martha was preceded in death by two sisters: Candy Graham and Virginia Hertweck; and two brothers: Dale Howell and Kenneth Howell.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral mass will follow at 6 p.m. Father David Ross will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard's Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .