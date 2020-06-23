Martha Smith
1920 - 2020
CRIDERSVILLE — Martha J. 'Janie' Smith age 99, of Cridersville and formerly of Lima passed away Monday, June 22 at Cridersville Health Care. She was born Nov. 27, 1920 in Lima to the late William Columbus and Vera Mae Ford Chamberlain. She married Fredrick Alan 'Al' Smith July 21, 1961 and he preceded her in death Aug. 9, 2011.

Janie was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church and was a member of the Lima South High School Class of 1938. She retired from Equity Dairies in 1977 where she had been a bookkeeper.

She is survived by a son Jeffrey (Kathleen) Courtad of Lima and a stepdaughter Janice (Gary) Shemers of Perrysburg and a stepson Charles Smith of Florida, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by stepsons: Lawrence and Dale Alan Smith, a brother Bill Chamberlain and a sister Annabelle Slabaugh.

Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor's choice and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
