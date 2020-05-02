Martha Williams
1929 - 2020
LAFAYETTE — Martha Williams, age 90, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:58 PM at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. She was born on October 25, 1929 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Oxie and Lilly Mae (Allen) Neeley. On February 14, 1948 Martha married Earnest "Oscar" Williams and he preceded her in death on January 3, 2013. Martha was a homemaker. She was a member of the High Street Freewill Baptist Church of Ada. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with family and had a special love for all children, which she displayed until the end by caring for her dolls. Also surviving are three daughters: Glenda (Jon) Bassitt of Lima, Linda (Jim) Ream of Lima and Brenda (Darrell) Dyer of Lima; eight grandchildren: Julie Bassitt, Jon Bassitt, Jamie (James) Watson, Jeff (Ann) Bassitt, Melissa Welch, Christopher Ream, Jessica Shrader and Jennifer (Josh) Covault; fourteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; two brothers: Dan Neeley of Ada and O.C. (Connie) Neeley of New Stark; and one sister, Bernice Neeley of Harrod. She was preceded in death by a brother, J.B. Neeley; and four sisters: Myrtle Louise Neeley, Japleen Neeley, Cella Mae Boyer and Maxine Butler. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Mike Mounts officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. The funeral service for Martha will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 4, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the High Street Freewill Baptist Church of Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
