LIMA — Martha Lee Wright, 84, died at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio.

Martha was born on May 28, 1936, in Lima, Ohio, to the late William Kenneth Patterson and Erma (Battles) Patterson. On Friday, October 2, 1959, she married Curtis Wright who preceded her in death on March 16, 2007.

She is survived by her son Roger Wright of Lima, and her brother, Richard Patterson, of Lima.

There will be no public visitation or service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.