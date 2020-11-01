CLOVERDALE – Martin E. Bendele, 56, of Cloverdale died 9:28 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 17, 1964 in Lima to the late Richard J. and Alice J. (Menke) Bendele.

Martin is survived by a daughter: Allison (Henry) Merriman of Cloverdale; grandson: Quincy Merriman of Cloverdale; 3 brothers: Daniel (Deb) Bendele of Lakeland, FL and Terry Bendele and Bruce (Lisa) Bendele, both of Ottoville and a sister: Michelle Bigelow of Delphos.

He is preceded in death by a brother: Randy Bendele.

Martin had been an industrial electrician for Koester Corporation, Napoleon. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville and was formerly a social member of the Ottoville VFW. Martin enjoyed gardening and spending time outside. He enjoyed making people laugh and was fond of giving everyone nicknames. He liked to spend time riding motorcycles and collecting and racing old cars. His greatest love was his family and spending time with them, especially his grandson, Quincy.

There will be a private funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville.

Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Home and Hospice, 1500 E. 5th Street Delphos, OH 45833. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.