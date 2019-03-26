LIMA — On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Martin "Marty" Daniel Dautenhahn, passed away at the young age of 56 due to complications from infection and both liver and kidney failures. Born September 17, 1962 to Tom and Rosemarie (Olson) Dautenhahn, Marty loved life. His philosophy was to enjoy it and to live it to the fullest. And he did. Deep in affection and strong in conviction, Marty invested in everyone around him equally, whether it was a gas station clerk, Loyola's wait staff, or his grandbabies. Marty's life was not one of large-scale fame, but one of meaningful and personal impact.

Marty grew up in Lima, Ohio and graduated from Shawnee High School where he developed a passion for sports and music. He excelled in both baseball and football and played drums in the marching band. Marty's love for The Ohio State Buckeyes was born during these formative years. Marty was tough as nails when dealing with pain, but he embodied the spirit of his mother with a loving and gentle touch in interactions with others. His hatred for vegetables was legendary, and he could always detect when his mother snuck them into his food. (This was a legacy he passed on to his sons.)

After completing his bachelor's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of New Mexico, Marty had his first of three children, Nathan Dautenhahn. His second child, Rachel (Dautenhahn) Powders, was born while he worked at Honeywell and finished his master's degree at UNM. He had his third child, Jordan Dautenhahn, five years later. Marty married the love of his life, Denise (Lovato) Dautenhahn, on May 26, 2001. She was his second wife and his love for her overflowed and never abated. On that day, he also became the loving stepfather of Dominic and Dallas Lopez.

Marty was extremely intelligent and the consummate engineer. He knew how to spend just enough effort to meet his goals without waste. He once decided that he only wanted a C in a chemistry class, so he calculated the exact amount of study needed and took home a C. Marty brightened up any room and brought levity and joy to every moment. He never cared about image, but he chose to build up others around him, even at his own expense. He was a proud man—proud of his accomplishments, abilities, and family. He lived his life his way and did not apologize for it. Marty took great pride in passing down the virtues of the generation before him and made sure his children embodied the respect impressed upon him from his grandmother, Rose (Nemenz) Olson.

Marty is survived by his father and sister, Eva (Dautenhahn) Gregory, having lost his mother and two siblings, Faith and Tad. He leaves his loving wife Denise Dautenhahn and his 5 children; Nathan, Rachel, Jordan, Dominic, and Dallas, as well as 6 grandchildren; Noah, Levi, Zeke, Zoey, Ella, and Nixon. Though Marty joins his mother, brother, and sister with Jesus in Heaven, his spirit endures in his family and the many others who felt his touch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Denise Dautenhahn and sent to Daniels Family Funeral Services at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87109.