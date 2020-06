VAN WERT — Martin Orlie Raudabaugh, 83, died at 8:35 a.m. May 30, 2020, at Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford. Services will begin at 11 a.m. today at Cowan and Son Funeral Home and streamed at cowanfuneralhome.com . Pastor Roger Peugh will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.