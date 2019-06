LIMA — Marvin Howard Bayliff, 91, died at 2:05 a.m. June 5, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Union Chapel Missionary Church, Lima. Pastor Mark Bayliff and Jeff Bayliff will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery, Uniopolis.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.