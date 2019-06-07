LIMA — Marvin Howard Bayliff, age 91, went into the arms of Jesus at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after an extended illness with Parkinson's disease, with his loving family by his side.

Marvin was born May 1, 1928 in Auglaize County, to Howard and Fannie (Watts) Bayliff. On January 22, 1953 he married Donna Jean (Gross) Bayliff.

Marvin was a 1946 graduate of Waynesfield High School. He worked as a salesman for J.C. Penney's, an announcer for WTGN and retired as a salesman from Nestle Foods. Marvin enjoyed attending flea markets and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a generous man of faith and loved spreading the word of Jesus Christ. Marvin was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Church.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna Jean Bayliff of Lima; four children, Pastor Mark (Dinah) Bayliff of Lima, Jeffrey (Tanya) Bayliff of Lock Haven, PA, Lisa (Gary) Tidd of Lima, and Julie (Tim) Closson of Bluffton; thirteen grandchildren, Nathan (Sara) Bayliff, Joe (Amanda) Bayliff, Jared (Jeannie) Tidd, Karily Bayliff, Janna (Joe) Cantu, Bethany (Zach ) Vester, Bradley (Brianne) Bayliff, Tyler Closson, Shellie Closson, Katie Closson, Kelsie Closson, Dana Hiyahneh and Zack Hiyahneh; 13 great-grandchildren and a beloved sister, Flora Sue Spicer

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Stephen Bayliff; brother, Ethan Bayliff and a brother-in-law, Wilbur Spicer.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima, Ohio 45801. Pastor Mark Bayliff and Jeff Bayliff will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, and one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at Union Chapel Missionary Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Union Chapel Missionary Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.