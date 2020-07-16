1/1
Marvin Beach
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STREETSBORO — Marvin K. Beach, 65 years of age, passed away July 14, 2020. He died at The Arbors of Streetsboro, Streetsboro, Ohio. He was born February 3, 1955, in Lima, Ohio to Marvin K. and Blenna (Brown) Beach. They both preceded him in death.

Marvin attended and graduated from Lima Senior High School. He then attended The Ohio State University, Lima Campus, where he studied accounting. It should be noted that during his time of grade school, high school, and college, Marvin developed a love for "Rock 'n Roll" music. He enjoyed that music all through his life.

During early adulthood, Marvin began to suffer problems with his mental health. He resided at three homes that were great help to him in restoring his life: Cloverdale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cloverdale, Ohio, Autumn Court, Ottawa, Ohio, and The Arbors of Streetsboro, Streetsboro, Ohio.

Marvin is survived by two sisters Rozlyn (Dave) Koenigseker and Marie Mertz Hughes; a niece Sarah (Darrel Uchbar) Koenigseker; and a nephew Shane (Michele) Hughes.

Friends may call prior to services from 9:30-11:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Services will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio. Reverend Megan Croy will be officiating. Burial will follow in Reynolds Cemetery, near Rimer, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved