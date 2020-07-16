STREETSBORO — Marvin K. Beach, 65 years of age, passed away July 14, 2020. He died at The Arbors of Streetsboro, Streetsboro, Ohio. He was born February 3, 1955, in Lima, Ohio to Marvin K. and Blenna (Brown) Beach. They both preceded him in death.

Marvin attended and graduated from Lima Senior High School. He then attended The Ohio State University, Lima Campus, where he studied accounting. It should be noted that during his time of grade school, high school, and college, Marvin developed a love for "Rock 'n Roll" music. He enjoyed that music all through his life.

During early adulthood, Marvin began to suffer problems with his mental health. He resided at three homes that were great help to him in restoring his life: Cloverdale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cloverdale, Ohio, Autumn Court, Ottawa, Ohio, and The Arbors of Streetsboro, Streetsboro, Ohio.

Marvin is survived by two sisters Rozlyn (Dave) Koenigseker and Marie Mertz Hughes; a niece Sarah (Darrel Uchbar) Koenigseker; and a nephew Shane (Michele) Hughes.

Friends may call prior to services from 9:30-11:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Services will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio. Reverend Megan Croy will be officiating. Burial will follow in Reynolds Cemetery, near Rimer, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.