ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Marvin Frank Pratt, age 86, died peacefully with his daughters at his side Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Ann Arbor, MI on November 26, 1933, he graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1951. After self-directed acquisition and study of numerous aircraft mechanic repair manuals and textbooks, he enlisted in the United States Airforce in 1953, completing training at Amarillo AFB, TX; Sampson AFB, Geneva, NY; and Aircraft Mechanic School at Eglin AFB, FL. He was stationed in the United Kingdom and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant, earning a National Defense Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. Marvin returned to the United States in 1958 and was stationed briefly at Manhattan Beach AFB, Brooklyn, NY and maintained his reserve status until his honorable discharge in 1961.

Marvin dedicated his entire career to the burgeoning commercial airlines industry, working first as a Lead Flight Mechanic with Capital Airlines (which later became United Airlines), joining their operations on March 15, 1957 at Willow Run Airport, Ypsilanti, MI. At Washtenaw Community College, he earned his Associates Degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning in 1975 while continuing to work full-time at United Airlines, Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He earned the Central Division Flight Mechanic of the year award in 1985 and remained at United through his retirement on December 1, 1995.

In 1959, Marvin met Rita Eileen Korn (Eileen), who worked as a ticket agent for North Central Airlines at Willow Run Airport. They married on September 23, 1961 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima, OH. Together, they built their dream home in York Township outside of Ann Arbor, raised two daughters, and lived there happily for nearly fifty years. Marvin relocated with daughter Leslie and son-in-law Tim to Hendersonville, NC in 2018.

Marvin is remembered for his selfless dedication to support and care for his family. Throughout his life, he enjoyed all things aeronautic, was a voracious reader, avid photographer, and shared his dry sense of humor until the very end.

Surviving are daughters Jennifer Pratt Mead, Hendersonville, NC (formerly San Francisco, CA and Ann Arbor, MI); Leslie Pratt Hipp (Timothy), Hendersonville, NC (formerly Brighton, MI); brother Dennis Clark Pratt (Denise), Ypsilanti, MI; grandson Gregg Milligan, Ann Arbor, MI; nieces Kathleen Pratt Biddle, Traverse City, MI; Sarah Lorraine Jackson, Ann Arbor, MI; Denise (Chris) Pratt Rednour, Chelsea, MI; Marisa Pratt Rozycki (Jared), Lansing, MI, and nephew Byron Clark Pratt (Marianne), Stockbridge, MI, and their children Bailey, Isaac, and Isabella Pratt.

Through marriage, also surviving are nephews Stephen (Judy) Bonifas, Irmo SC; David (Maureen) Bonifas, Cleveland, OH; Vincent Bonifas, Lima, OH; and Terry (Terry L.) Hawk, Ft. Wayne, IN; nieces Laura Bonifas Williams (Ed), Lima, OH; Liesel Bonifas, Lima, OH; Laura Hawk Trentman (Dennis), Delphos, OH; Ann Hawk Martin (Ron), Lima, OH; Julie Hawk Crider, also of Lima, OH along with many grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his loving wife Eileen in 2017; his parents Roscoe D. Pratt, 1994 and Mayme Luella Pratt (Atkins) 2005; sister Lora Pratt Biddle, 1983, all of Ann Arbor, MI; along with son-in-law Christopher Mead, 2015, of San Francisco, CA. At a future date given the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2250 E. Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI 48104, with ashes committed to the Parish Memorial Garden immediately afterward, where his wife Eileen is also interred. Jennifer and Leslie will notify family and friends in advance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Hospice, who provided outstanding compassionate care to Marvin:

Four Seasons Compassion for Life Foundation

In Memory of Marvin F. Pratt

211 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792

Donations can also be made online at: https://www.fourseasonsfdn.org/memorial-gift/circle-of-love/col-gift/