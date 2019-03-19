DELPHOS — Marvin L. Spitnale, 95, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born January 30, 1924, in Oakwood, Paulding County Ohio to the late Roy and Ida (Dunlap) Spitnale. On June 26, 1949, he married Mildred (Teman) Spitnale who survives in Delphos. They had been married for over 69 years.

Marvin is also survived by a son, Mark (LeAnn) Spitnale of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; three daughters, Laura (Steven) Emura of Honolulu, Hawaii, Lana (Gerard) Johnson of Delphos, and LeAnn (Deron) Sorrell of Lima; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Spitnale; a former sister-in-law, Harriett Healy; seven grandchildren, Jerry (Sherry) Johnson, Kristen (Akaniao) Kozeniewski, Kevin (Bree) Emura, Melanie (Shea) Curl, Christopher (Courtney) Huffer, Brooke (Joshua) Bertsch, and Joshua (Ashton) Spitnale; and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Gene, and Howard (Joyce) Spitnale.

Marvin was a 1942 graduate of Continental High School, and attended Indiana Tech College in Ft. Wayne. He served in the United States Marines during World War II. He had worked at Fruehauf Trailer Corporation for 33 years, retiring as a Production Supervisor. Marvin was a pilot who liked to fly above the clouds. He was instrumental in helping build the Delphos Airport. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a lay pastor, an elder, and lifelong choir member. He helped establish the Delphos Gun Club, was a member of Goldwing Motorcycle Club, and volunteered at St. Rita's Medical Center. Marvin enjoyed camping with his family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Rev. Harry Tolhurst will be officiating. Military honors conducted by Delphos Veterans Council will be at the beginning of the service. Burial will follow in Cascade Cemetery, Cloverdale.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22 and an hour before the service on Saturday at Weber Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.