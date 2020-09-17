1/1
Mary A. Cage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Mary Alice Cage, age 74, passed away at 5:14 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on October 26, 1945, in Greenwood, Mississippi, the daughter of Frank and Ora (Brown) Cockrell. Her parents preceded her in death.

Mary enjoyed working and assisting residents in the Dominion building in downtown Lima. She loved her family and spending time with all of them. Mary just had a knack of being able to help and show love to anyone who needed it.

She is survived by three daughters; Lisa (Patrick) Malveaux, Sharon (Trevor) Tolbert and Tammy Cage all of Lima, four grandsons; Robert M. Whiteside Jr., Rico Mclellan Jr., Justin McDonald and Ryan Whiteside, a great-granddaughter; Reagan Mclellan, her siblings; Leavon (Glenda) Cockrell of Lima, Minnie Moore of Mississippi and Frank (Linda) Cockrell of Mississippi.

Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grace Church Worldwide Ministries, 2945 Wells Dr. Lima, with Pastor Ron Fails officiating. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Cage family. Please feel free to leave a condolence or memory for the family at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook Page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved