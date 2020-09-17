LIMA — Mary Alice Cage, age 74, passed away at 5:14 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on October 26, 1945, in Greenwood, Mississippi, the daughter of Frank and Ora (Brown) Cockrell. Her parents preceded her in death.

Mary enjoyed working and assisting residents in the Dominion building in downtown Lima. She loved her family and spending time with all of them. Mary just had a knack of being able to help and show love to anyone who needed it.

She is survived by three daughters; Lisa (Patrick) Malveaux, Sharon (Trevor) Tolbert and Tammy Cage all of Lima, four grandsons; Robert M. Whiteside Jr., Rico Mclellan Jr., Justin McDonald and Ryan Whiteside, a great-granddaughter; Reagan Mclellan, her siblings; Leavon (Glenda) Cockrell of Lima, Minnie Moore of Mississippi and Frank (Linda) Cockrell of Mississippi.

Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grace Church Worldwide Ministries, 2945 Wells Dr. Lima, with Pastor Ron Fails officiating. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Cage family. Please feel free to leave a condolence or memory for the family at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook Page.