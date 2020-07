MENDON — Mary Lou Adams, 83, died July 13, 2020, at The Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon. Pastor Don Clinger will officiate. Burial will be in Tomlinson Cemetery, near Mendon.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.