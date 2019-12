VAN WERT — Mary J. Agler, 78, died at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 23, 2019, at Vancrest of Delphos.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Trinity Friend Church, Van Wert. Pastor Bobby Murphy will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.