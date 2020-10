VAN WERT — Mary Alice Boley, 82, died Monday at Point Lookout Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Hollister, Mo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Friends Church. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call prior to the funeral from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church.