Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

GLANDORF — Mary Ann Laubenthal. Funeral mass 2:00 p.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store