OTTAWA — Mary Ann Radabaugh, 81 of Ottawa died 11:20 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born August 7, 1939 in Lima to the late Arnold and Agnes (Schiffli) Lucke. On July 10, 1971 she married Ivan F. Radabaugh who died October 28, 1988.

She is survived by two children, Mary Sue King of Findlay and Richard Radabaugh of Ottawa; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold Lucke and a sister, Catherine Lucke.

Mary Ann had worked at Burger King formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa where she was an adult mass server, Eucharistic Minister, and a Minister of Praise. She was also a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Rosary Altar Society.

Mary Ann enjoyed doing arts and crafts, knitting and crocheting.

Memorials can be made in Mary Ann's memory to the American Cancer Society.