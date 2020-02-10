NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Mary (Daley) Baker, 67, passed away on January 21, 2020, in Newport News, Virginia after a courageous battle with cancer. She spent her final days surrounded by the most important people in her life, her children and grandchildren. She was born June 13, 1952, in Lima, Ohio, to the late John Francis and Elizabeth Belle Daley.

Mary is survived by her three children, Angela (James) Radel of Dunedin, Florida, Andrea (Jason) Daley of Yorktown, Virginia, and Joel (Betsy) Baker of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves behind her 9 grandchildren, Jessica, Emily, Alexa, Jenna, Ashton, Hannah, Aubrey, Kelsey, and Kendall. Mary was preceded in death by her brothers William, Robert, and Michael as well as her sister Johnna. She is survived by her brother Tom.

Mary was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren and dedicated a large portion of her life to spending time with them. She cherished every minute that she had with family. A private ceremony for family and close friends will be held at a future date. Shriners Hospital has done so much to help the family that in lieu of flowers, Mary asked that you please send donations to Shriners Hospital by visiting https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc and clicking donate.