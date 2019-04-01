FINDLAY — Mary Ann Bales, age 90 of Findlay and formerly of Cridersville, passed at 2:02 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at The Heritage Estates in Findlay. She was born August 7, 1928 in North Liberty, Indiana to the late Russell E. and Mary Jane Blough Mangus. She married Marion E. 'Gene' Bales who preceded her in death April 6, 2018 after celebrating nearly 70 years together.

Mary had worked for about 10 years as a clerk with the Village of Cridersville's water department. She was a member of Cridersville United Methodist Church and was active in the church and her hobbies included sewing and crocheting. After her husband's retirement they enjoyed traveling and camping. She was a very devoted and selfless wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include 3 children - Jean Ann (Rory) Kiser of Rutherfordton, NC; Terri Jane (Mike) Krebs of Archbold, OH; Larry Neal (Laurie) Bales of Findlay; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a sister - Laura Winebrenner.

She was preceded in death by 2 brothers - Jim Mangus and Roy Mangus; 2 sisters - Olive Osterland and Violet Sackett.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Pastor Gary Dilley will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Cridersville United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the The Heritage Estates staff for the help and support they showed their mother and family this last year.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com